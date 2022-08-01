Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADN. Scotiabank cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Acadian Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$17.00 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$26.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 0.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

