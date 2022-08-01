Scotiabank Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.79.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock opened at C$28.53 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.19. The firm has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9713189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 115.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949 in the last ninety days.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

