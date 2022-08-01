CIBC Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$43.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

AP.UN opened at C$34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$32.03 and a 1-year high of C$48.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$674,245. In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$674,245. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

