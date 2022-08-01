BMO Capital Markets Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.