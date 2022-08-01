National Bankshares Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.46.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX stock opened at C$17.96 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total value of C$199,982.00. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

