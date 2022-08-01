Cormark Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.46.

Shares of ARX opened at C$17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.48.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total value of C$257,854.61. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 in the last three months.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

