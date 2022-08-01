TD Securities Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$31.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOS. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.07.

BOS stock opened at C$16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.47.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

