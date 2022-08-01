TD Securities Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Stock Performance

TSE CIA opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Champion Iron Announces Dividend

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.