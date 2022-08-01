SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.29 ($3.91).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.19) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($1,935,542.17). Insiders purchased 630,100 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,902 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 254.30 ($3.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.91. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

