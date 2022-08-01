Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.1 %

CFW stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.90.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

