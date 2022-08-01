BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $88.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

