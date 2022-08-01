Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

PBR opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,088,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 595,429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 105,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

