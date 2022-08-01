Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GWLIF opened at $24.32 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

