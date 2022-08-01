Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $108.55 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

