Head to Head Survey: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% ReNew Energy Global N/A -9.72% -1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.37%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.64 $946.00 million ($0.62) -63.10 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.98 -$212.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats ReNew Energy Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.