Critical Analysis: H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% TUI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 1 1 3 0 2.40 TUI 3 4 0 0 1.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and TUI, as provided by MarketBeat.

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than TUI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and TUI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.06 $209.69 million $0.88 23.86 TUI $5.66 billion 0.48 -$2.95 billion N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TUI.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats TUI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About TUI

(Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircraft; and 15 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

