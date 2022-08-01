Financial Review: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sight Sciences and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 167.24%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sight Sciences and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Calmare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million 9.02 -$62.96 million ($3.09) -3.00 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

