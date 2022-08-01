CIBC Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a C$81.00 target price (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$100.97 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$93.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

