Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.35.

CPG stock opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.37. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

