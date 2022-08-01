Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.13.
TSE:CU opened at C$41.45 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.64. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
