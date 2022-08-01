Jefferies Financial Group Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$17.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE:DNTL opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.71.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

