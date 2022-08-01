Jefferies Financial Group Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

TSE:DNTL opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.71.

About dentalcorp

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

