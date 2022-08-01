Scotiabank Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$6.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.53 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

