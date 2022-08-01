Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.70 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,337,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,310,000 after acquiring an additional 106,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

