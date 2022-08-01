Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $16.43 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

