Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $41.00 target price on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.