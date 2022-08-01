Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Stories

