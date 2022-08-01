Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHO opened at $11.33 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.