NOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect NOW to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NOW Price Performance
DNOW stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.68. NOW has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
