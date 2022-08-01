ICF International (ICFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY22 guidance at $5.15-$5.45 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

