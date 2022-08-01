SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $185.98 on Monday. SiTime has a one year low of $129.44 and a one year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at SiTime

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,418 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

