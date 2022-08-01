McKesson (MCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY22 guidance at $22.90 to $23.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $341.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

