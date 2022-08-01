GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

