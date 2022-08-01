GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoDaddy Price Performance
GDDY opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
