AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $145.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 309,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

