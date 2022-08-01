Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $159.10 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

