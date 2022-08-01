Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.
Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. 756,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,224. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
