Pool Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.15 EPS.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of POOL opened at $357.70 on Monday. Pool has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.24 and a 200 day moving average of $416.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
