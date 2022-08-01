Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE SAH opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

