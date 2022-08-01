Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,512,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

