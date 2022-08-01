Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter.

Cameco Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.18.

TSE CCO opened at C$32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,484,547.37.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.