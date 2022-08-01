American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,995. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.