Credit Suisse Group Increases Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $61.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,334,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $16,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

