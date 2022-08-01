The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $504.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $448.00 to $504.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $612.18.

Shares of LRCX opened at $500.51 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.27.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

