Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MYOV opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

