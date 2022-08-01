Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

