Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

