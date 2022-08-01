Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.61.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of ENPH opened at $284.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $287.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.