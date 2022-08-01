Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.61.

Shares of ENPH opened at $284.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $287.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

