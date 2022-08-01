PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
PROG Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $18.42 on Thursday. PROG has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
