Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note released on Thursday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.