DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.8 %

CBU opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after buying an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

