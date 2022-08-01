Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $818.31.

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $703.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $658.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

